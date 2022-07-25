'Darlings' Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah- Starrer Has a Dark Twist

The trailer opens with Badrunissa (Alia) and her mother (Shefali) visiting the police station to file a missing complaint's against the former's husband Hamza (Vijay). As events start unfolding, it's revealed that the duo has actually kidnapped Hamza and hatched an elaborate plan surrounding his 'disappearance'. They even take help from someone named Zulfi (Roshan). We also get a peek into why Badrunissa and her mom took this drastic step.

Darlings is touted as a dark comedy which explores the lives of a mother and daughter living in Mumbai and fighting against odds. The film is Alia's first production.