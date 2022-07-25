'Darlings' Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah- Starrer Has a Dark Twist
Darlings will release on Netflix on 5 August.
The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings released on Monday, 25 July. Also starring Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthews in key roles, the Jasmeet K.Reen directorial will premiere on Netflix on 5 August.
The trailer opens with Badrunissa (Alia) and her mother (Shefali) visiting the police station to file a missing complaint's against the former's husband Hamza (Vijay). As events start unfolding, it's revealed that the duo has actually kidnapped Hamza and hatched an elaborate plan surrounding his 'disappearance'. They even take help from someone named Zulfi (Roshan). We also get a peek into why Badrunissa and her mom took this drastic step.
Darlings is touted as a dark comedy which explores the lives of a mother and daughter living in Mumbai and fighting against odds. The film is Alia's first production.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.