Akshay Kumar Shares New 'Bachchan Pandey' Posters; Announces Release Date

Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchan Pandey.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Akshay Kumar shared new posters for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey and announced the release date. He posted two posters with the caption, "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022. Directed by @farhadsamji."
One of the posters features Akshay Kumar wearing heavy chains and carrying a rifle and other weapons in his backpack. The other poster shows Akshay sitting on a tractor with several others wielding weapons.
Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and has been written by Samji and Nischay Kuttanda. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. In February 2021, Kriti Sanon had posted a note after she wrapped up her part in the film.
She shared a picture with Akshay and wrote, “And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.”
Kriti added, “Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest. Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas!”
