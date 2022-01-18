Akshay Kumar Shares New 'Bachchan Pandey' Posters; Announces Release Date

One of the posters features Akshay Kumar wearing heavy chains and carrying a rifle and other weapons in his backpack. The other poster shows Akshay sitting on a tractor with several others wielding weapons.

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and has been written by Samji and Nischay Kuttanda. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. In February 2021, Kriti Sanon had posted a note after she wrapped up her part in the film.

She shared a picture with Akshay and wrote, “And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.”