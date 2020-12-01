Jacqueline Joins Akshay & Kriti in 'Bachchan Pandey'
The film is being directed by Farhad Samji.
Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping quite busy with her projects. She was recently in Dharamshala shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline has joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala-produced gangster drama Bachchan Pandey. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.
Speaking to the publication Jacqueline says, "Sajid Nadiadwala and my friendship go way back. I had just joined the film industry when I did the song 'Dhanno' for Housefull. Bachchan Pandey will be Sajid and my eighth collaboration and I am looking forward to it. As for Akshay, its always been great fun to work with him".
A source told Mumbai Mirror that while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist who aspires to be a filmmaker in the movie, details about Jacqueline's character is yet to be given. The Farhad Samji directorial will go on floors from 6 January.
Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline has Kick 2 in her kitty, her third film with Salman Khan.
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
