Jacqueline Joins Akshay & Kriti in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping quite busy with her projects. She was recently in Dharamshala shooting for the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline has joined the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala-produced gangster drama Bachchan Pandey. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking to the publication Jacqueline says, "Sajid Nadiadwala and my friendship go way back. I had just joined the film industry when I did the song 'Dhanno' for Housefull. Bachchan Pandey will be Sajid and my eighth collaboration and I am looking forward to it. As for Akshay, its always been great fun to work with him".