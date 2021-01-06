Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Bachchan Pandey' Goes on Floors

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey has begun production on Wednesday (6 January) in Jaisalmer, the makers have announced. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, along with the cast and crew of the upcoming action-comedy, travelled to the city last week. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi.

Taking to Twitter, Nadiadwala's official handle posted, "“Straight from the Muhurat Shot of #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey".