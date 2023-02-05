Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh & Others Wish Abhishek Bachchan on His Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan turns 47 today.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, 5 February. Many celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt took to social media and sent their heartfelt wishes to the actor on his special day.
Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note for Abhishek and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jr. Hope your birthday is as extraordinary and inspiring as you are. Keep shining."
Ajay Devgn shared a picture of the two together from their film Bol Bachchan and wrote, "Never a dull moment with you around. Happy Birthday."
Director Kunal Kohli shared a picture with Abhishek and sent his best wishes. He wrote, "Look this is gonna be your best year yet. Love you AB. Best wishes."
Actor Suniel Shetty also penned a beautiful note on Abhishek's birthday and wrote, "Talented, witty, quirky, passionate, one with a heart of gold... I always run out of adjectives for you AB Babyy!! Have the happiest birthday and a superhit year ahead. A biiiiggg hug to you."
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows – Season 2. He won the Best Actor award for his film Dasvi. It also won the Best Film at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards show.
