ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai & Others Attend Subhash Ghai's Birthday Bash

Subhash Ghai hosted a star-studded birthday party on Monday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai & Others Attend Subhash Ghai's Birthday Bash
i

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai threw a lavish birthday party on the occasion of his birthday on Monday, 23 January 2023. From Abhishek Bachchan to Salman Khan, many celebrities turned up for the star-studded event. 

Ghai has made many films including Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero and Vidhaata. He is one of the top filmmakers from the 80s and 90s. 

Take a look at the photos from the birthday bash here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Teaser of Salman Khan's Film To Release On This Date

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Teaser of Salman Khan's Film To Release On This Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×