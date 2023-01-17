'Bholaa': Tabu Dons the Suit of a Fierce Cop in Ajay Devgn Starrer
'Bholaa' starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, is slated for its theatrical release on 30 March.
Tabu is all set to don the suit of a cop again. Taking to social media on 17 January, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of the Andhadun actor from his upcoming directorial, Bholaa. The adventure drama is the official Hindi-language remake of the 2019 Tamil film, Kaithi.
Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, Devgn wrote, "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan" (One police officer. Hundred devils).
In the posters, Tabu looks fierce in her police officer ensemble, paired with her signature aviators and a pistol. Here, take a look:
Tabu also shared the posters on her social media handles. Tabu and Devgn last shared the silver screen in Drishyam 2. The film received a lot of praise from the audience as well as the critics.
Bholaa is Devgn's fourth directorial effort after U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Earlier in January, the Singham actor announced that the shooting for the Kaithi remake had finally been wrapped up.
Co-produced by Adfflims (Ajay Devgn Films), Bholaa is slated for its theatrical release on 30 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Ajay Devgn Tabu Bholaa
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.