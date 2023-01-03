ADVERTISEMENT

Ved Box Office Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Stays Strong, Mints 3 Crore

Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film, Ved earned Rs 3 crore on Monday.

Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film, Ved earned Rs 3 crore on Monday. The film has managed to avoid a big drop. The film earned Rs 3.02 crore on its fourth day which is higher than what than Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, which managed to collect approximately 2 crores on it's fourth day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh went on to write, "#Marathi film #Ved is UNSTOPPABLE… Passes the make-or-break Monday test with flying colours… Day 4 [Mon] is HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri], which is a rarity… EXCELLENT TRENDING… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr. Total: ₹ 13.02 cr."

The film also stars Genelia D’Souza. It is Genelia’s first Marathi film. She has also produced the film. The film is a romantic-drama film and is the directorial debut of Riteish.

