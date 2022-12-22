Filmfare OTT Awards Winners: 'Rocket Boys', 'Tabbar', 'Panchayat' Win Big
Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu also won awards for Dasvi and Looop Lapeta respectively.
Abhay Pannu's Rocket Boys, starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead, won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards, that was held in Mumbai. The series won a total of 8 awards including Best Series and Best Director. Tabbar and Gullak season 3 also took home major awards.
Abhishek Bachchan went on to win the Best Actor, Web Original Film (male) award for his film Dasvi. Taapsee won the award in the female category for Looop Lapeta.
Here's the complete winners list:
Best Series - Rocket Boys
Best Series Critics - Tabbar
Best Director Series - Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)
Best Director Series Critics - Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Pawan Malhotra (Tabbar)
Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Male) - Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)
Best Actor, Drama, Critics (Female) - Sakshi Tanwar (Mai)
Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Jameel Khan (Gullak Season 3)
Best Actor, Comedy, Critics (Male) - Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)
Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 3)
Best Actor, Comedy, Critics (Female) - Mithila Palkar (Little Things Season 4)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Gagan Arora (Tabbar)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Supriya Pathak Kapur (Tabbar)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Raghubir Yadav (Panchayat Season 2)
Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Neena Gupta (Panchayat Season 2)
Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Gullak Season 3
Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special - House Of Secrets Burari Deaths
Best Film, Web Original - Dasvi
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Abhishek Bachchan (Dasvi)
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Taapsee Pannu (Looop Lapeta)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Anil Kapoor (Thar)
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Mita Vashisht (Chhorii)
Technical Awards:
Best Original Story, Series - Harman Wadala, Sandeep Jain, Mr. Roy (Tabbar)
Best Screenplay, Series - Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys)
Best Original Dialogue, Series - Chandan Kumar (Panchayat Season 2)
Best Adapted Screenplay, Series - Yash Chhetija, Nikhil Gonsalves, Anushka Mehrotra (Mumbai Diaries 26/11)
Best Background Music, Series - Sneha Khanwalkar (Tabbar)
Best Original Soundtrack, Series - Shivam Sengupta And Anuj Danait (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein)
Best Costume Design, Series - Biju Antony And Uma Biju (Rocket Boys)
Best Editing, Series - Parikshhit Jha (Tabbar)
Best Production Design, Series - Meghna Gandhi (Rocket Boys)
Best Cinematographer, Series - Harshvir Oberoi (Rocket Boys)
Best Vfx, Series - Variate Studio (Rocket Boys)
