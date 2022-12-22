'My Pride, My Joy': Amitabh Bachchan On Abhishek Bachchan's Filmfare OTT Awards

Dasvi was directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It premiered on Netflix earlier this year in April.

Whereas, Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 was directed by Mayank Sharma and was released on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for filmmaker R Balki's next Ghoomer, alongside Amitabh, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi.