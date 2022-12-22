ADVERTISEMENT

'My Pride, My Joy': Amitabh Bachchan On Abhishek Bachchan's Filmfare OTT Awards

Abhishek Bachchan won Best Actor for 'Breathe: Into The Shadows 2' at the Filmfare OTT Awards.

Published
Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a heartfelt tweet for his son, Abhishek Bachchan, on his big win at the 2022 Filmfare OTT Awards, held on 21 December in Mumbai. Abhishek had two OTT releases this year - Dasvi and Breathe: Into The Shadows 2. While, he won the title of Best Actor for the former, his film Dasvi won the trophy for Best Film at the event.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, "My pride...my joy... You have proved your point... you were derided, ridiculed mocked... but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle...You are and shall ever be the best."

See Amitabh's tweet here:

Dasvi was directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It premiered on Netflix earlier this year in April.

Whereas, Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 was directed by Mayank Sharma and was released on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.

On the work front, Abhishek is currently shooting for filmmaker R Balki's next Ghoomer, alongside Amitabh, Saiyami Kher, and Shabana Azmi.

