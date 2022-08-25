‘Indian 2’ to ‘Anbe Sivam’, the Million Avatars of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan

Stills of Kamal Haasan from Indian 2 and Anbe Sivam.
The blockbuster hit of the year, Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was probably the only film in a very long time, where Kamal Haasan was bare-faced without any complex makeup.
Like the famous Tamil phrase that's used to describe his comeback: ‘Nayagan Meedum Varaan’ (The Hero is Back Again), Kamal is back with his unique transformation game.
He recently met Oscar-winning makeup artist Michael Westmore who has worked with him in Indian, Avvai Shanmugi and Dasavatharam. Westomore is expected to help him in donning the ‘Senathipathi’ look in Indian 2 again.
The makers also released an announcement poster about the resumption of the shoot from 24 August. The shooting for Indian 2 was put on hold after a mishap took place on the film set and, because of the pandemic.
This brings us to the perfect time to revisit the iconic looks of Kamal, an altruistic artist who puts the art and the audience on the pedestal and in fact, goes to any lengths to make his characters look realistic and believable on screen.
I know it is unjust to shrink it down to the 'top six unique transformations' of the actor. But even a 100 would not suffice, as this man who has been acting for over 60 years now, is a true artist who oozes out the passion in every role and getup of his films.
Here's a very short list of the many avatars that Kamal has aced to perfection:
Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan in Anbe Sivam.
Starring R Madhavan and Kamal Haasan, Anbe Sivam is a visual self-help book that teaches faith, love, life, and more.
Kamal delivers an exceptional performance with a scarred face and displaced jaws. With such believable body language and appearance, Kamal easily sells his character Nallasivam, to the audience. "That heart of yours which shed tears for a complete stranger – That is God!" is still one of the most beautiful dialogues from Tamil cinema.
Kamal Haasan in Avvai Shanmugi.
Chachi 420 is the Hindi remake of the 1996 Tamil movie Avvai Shanmugi. Kamal disguises himself as an old lady who works as a babysitter for his daughter, post-divorce from his ex-wife. The film is a laughter riot that also delves into the serious dynamics of marriage and families.
Dashavtar in Hindi or Dhasavathaaram in Tamil features Kamal Haasan in 10 unique looks.
Directed by K.S.Ravikumar, Dashavtar in Hindi and Dasavathaaram in Tamil, features Kamal in 10 unique looks — from a theist in the 12th century, Rangarajan Ramanuja Nambi, an NRI bioscientist Govindarajan "Govind" Ramaswamy, the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, a rogue ex CIA agent Chris Fletcher, a martial arts expert from Japan Shingen Narahazi, a RAW Operative in India Balram Naidu, singer Avatar Singh, a religious old woman Krishnaveni Paati, Vincent Poovaraghan (Babruvahan, in Hindi), a social activist to Khalifullah Khan Mukhtar, a 7-feet-tall Tamil Muslim.
The song 'Ulaganayagane' (the world's actor) is a celebratory ode to his legendary work in cinema.
Michael Madana Kama Rajan poster.
Costarring prominent actors like Urvasi, Khushbu and Delhi Ganesh, Michael Madana Kama Rajan is a comedy flick in Tamil. The story revolves around quadruplets Michael, Madanagopal, Kameshwaran, and Subramaniam Raju who get separated at birth and cross paths as adults. Kamal essays the roles of all the quadruplets in the film.
A still from Apoorva Sagodharargal.
Pan Indian films are now a trend, since the release of films like Baahubali and KGF. But the Tamil film Apoorva Sagodharargal which was Appu Raja in Hindi, could be called a pan-Indian hit, way back in 1989.
There are still theories decoding the best-kept secret of the film industry which is Kamal’s realistic appearance as a dwarf character Appu, at a time when there were huge constraints on budget and the usage of high-end technologies.
Kamal Haasan in Indian.
Indian 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster hit Indian, directed by Shankar. Kamal features as an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante in the film, bent on rooting out corruption who doesn’t even spare his own son. Kamal's character, 'Indian Thaatha' became a household name post the film's massive success.
