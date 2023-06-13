Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Nora Fatehi Groove to 'Kajra Re' Like No One's Watching

Abhishek Bachchan grooves to 'Kajra Re' with Nora Fatehi.
Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film with director-choreographer Remo D'Souza. The actors will reportedly star together in the film.
On 13 June, a fan page curated a video from the wrap-up party of the film, where the co-actors can be seen grooving to the iconic song 'Kajra Re' which originally starred Abhishek and his actor wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "It's a wrap" and added an evil eye and red heart emoji.
Earlier on 12 June, D'Souza announced the wrap-up of his upcoming film on Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap big thank you to my #teamrd #ganpatibappamorya."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. Nora, on the other hand, made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God in the song Manike.
