Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Nora Fatehi Groove to 'Kajra Re' Like No One's Watching

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Nora Fatehi Groove to 'Kajra Re' Like No One's Watching

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi will reportedly star together in Remo D'Souza's next film.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Abhishek Bachchan grooves to 'Kajra Re' with Nora Fatehi.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Abhishek Bachchan grooves to 'Kajra Re' with Nora Fatehi.</p></div>

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film with director-choreographer Remo D'Souza. The actors will reportedly star together in the film.

On 13 June, a fan page curated a video from the wrap-up party of the film, where the co-actors can be seen grooving to the iconic song 'Kajra Re' which originally starred Abhishek and his actor wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "It's a wrap" and added an evil eye and red heart emoji.

A screenshot of Nora Fatehi's Instagram story.

Have a look at the video here:

Earlier on 12 June, D'Souza announced the wrap-up of his upcoming film on Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap big thank you to my #teamrd #ganpatibappamorya."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. Nora, on the other hand, made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God in the song Manike.

Also ReadIn Pics: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Attend IIFA 2023 Pre-Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT