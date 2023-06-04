'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office: Sara-Vicky's Film Is off to a Decent Start

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's comedy drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is off to a decent start at the box office. The Laxman Utekar directorial has so far collected Rs 12.69 crore since its theatrical release on Friday, 2 June.

As per reports, the film grossed approximately Rs 5.49 crore on its first day and an estimated Rs 7.20 crore on its second day in theatres.