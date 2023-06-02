Review: ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ Would’ve Benefited From Being More ‘Hatke'

The film does boast of a strong supporting cast: Neeraj Sood, Inaamulhaq, and Sushmita Mukherjee to name a few. Additionally, the film uses its runtime to the fullest. It doesn’t feel draggy at any point even when the screenplay fails to make a mark. The dialogues by Maitrey Bajpai and Ramil Ilham Khan, however, are smart in some places; at one point a love triangle is called a ‘love trikon’. So, there are little joys.

At the end of the day, the comedy in the film has a lot to match up to. Is it funny that Kapil’s family is so comfortable chastising their daughter-in-law and then gets to have a redemption arc without having changed anything about themselves? Not really. I was also left wondering if Kapil’s flippant usage of a casteist slur was an indictment of his upbringing and circumstances.

As an audience, it’s okay to expect from a filmmaker who clearly wants to make astute cinema. Perhaps that is why one might step out of the theatre wanting more.