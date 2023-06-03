Podcast | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Reminds Me Of Gulmohar, TJMM & Baghban

Listen till the end to find out why this film reminds us of the 2023 Manoj Bajpayee starter 'Gulmohar'.
In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starter Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film follows the story of a young couple who want to build their own house away from their families and the trouble that ensues afterwards.
Listen till the end to find out why this film reminds me of the 2023 Manoj Bajpayee starter Gulmohar, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, and the great Indian family drama Baghban.
