Podcast | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Reminds Me Of Gulmohar, TJMM & Baghban

The film follows the story of a young couple who want to build their own house away from their families.
Pratikshya Mishra
Listen till the end to find out why this film reminds us of the 2023 Manoj Bajpayee starter 'Gulmohar'.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starter Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film follows the story of a young couple who want to build their own house away from their families and the trouble that ensues afterwards. 

Listen till the end to find out why this film reminds me of the 2023 Manoj Bajpayee starter Gulmohar, Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, and the great Indian family drama Baghban.

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

