ADVERTISEMENT

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Trailer: Vicky-Sara Shine in a Quirky Divorce Story

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Zara 'Hatke Zara Bachke' is a romantic drama film.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Trailer: Vicky-Sara Shine in a Quirky Divorce Story
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke dropped on Monday, 15 May 2023. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. The movie is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is set to release in theatres on 2 June.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, we are introduced to Sara and Vicky's characters. At first, they both seemed to be in love. However, as the story continues, it seems that they have slowly and steadily fallen out of love. The story also revolves around their divorce and how they get to this point, especially when their families are involved. 

The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood, and others. Sara was last seen in Gaslight, while Vicky was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, respectively. 

Also Read

Sara Ali Khan’s Poetic Promotion of 'Gaslight' Didn’t Sit Too Well With Netizens

Sara Ali Khan’s Poetic Promotion of 'Gaslight' Didn’t Sit Too Well With Netizens

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Vicky Kaushal   Sara Ali Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×