ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik Aaryan Introduces Freddy's Obsession 'Kainaaz' in Film's New Poster

'Freddy' features Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Kartik Aaryan Introduces Freddy's Obsession 'Kainaaz' in Film's New Poster
i

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan introduced his fans to Freddy's obsession, Kainaaz, played by Alaya F in the upcoming crime-thriller. The actor shared a new poster of Freddy, featuring him and Alaya on Wednesday, 16 November.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the monochrome poster, we can see half of Alaya's face. While, Kartik looks intense with blood stains on his white hand-glove. Sharing the new look from the film, he wrote, "Meet Freddy’s Obsession – Kainaaz @alayaf.”

Here, take a look:

Directed by Shanshanka Ghosh, the film features Kartik as Freddy, the introverted, shy, honest, and lonely dentist. However, there's more to him than it seems. He treats his patients in the daytime; and turns into a murderer by night, dragging their dead bodies into the forest.

The teaser of the film was released on 7 November. Though, the major plot of the film is yet to be disclosed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, Freddy will premier on Disney+Hotstar on 2 December.

Also Read

Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Stars In Shashanka Ghosh's Twisted Romance Thriller

Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Stars In Shashanka Ghosh's Twisted Romance Thriller

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×