Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Star in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake Shehzada
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon previously worked together in Luka Chuppi.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who previously worked together in Luka Chuppi, will reunite for the film titled Shehzada. The film will be directed by Rohit Dhawan, and is the remake of the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released in 2020.
Kartik Aaryan announced his new film on social media with the caption, “#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan.” The film will release in theatres in November 2022.
The film’s producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “I’ve been wanting to mount a big scale family action-packed musical film for a long time, I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam and the rest of the team will create in Shehzada.”
Kriti Sanon also shared the announcement poster on social media, and wrote, “Super excited to be a part of #Shehzada. In cinemas on 4th November 2022! Directed by #RohitDhawan.”
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, and others. Allu Arjun played the role of Bantu, a man who is neglected by his father and tries to earn his validation. Bantu's life takes a turn when he finds out that he is actually the son of an affluent businessman.
Kriti Sanon had also recently announced her new film Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao. She also has the films Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Ganpath, and Bhediya lined up.
Kartik Aaryan is also a part of Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy.
