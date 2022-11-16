Kartik Aaryan Introduces Freddy's Obsession 'Kainaaz' in Film's New Poster

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the new poster of 'Freddy'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan introduced his fans to Freddy's obsession, Kainaaz, played by Alaya F in the upcoming crime-thriller. The actor shared a new poster of Freddy, featuring him and Alaya on Wednesday, 16 November.
In the monochrome poster, we can see half of Alaya's face. While, Kartik looks intense with blood stains on his white hand-glove. Sharing the new look from the film, he wrote, "Meet Freddy’s Obsession – Kainaaz @alayaf.”
Here, take a look:
Directed by Shanshanka Ghosh, the film features Kartik as Freddy, the introverted, shy, honest, and lonely dentist. However, there's more to him than it seems. He treats his patients in the daytime; and turns into a murderer by night, dragging their dead bodies into the forest.
The teaser of the film was released on 7 November. Though, the major plot of the film is yet to be disclosed.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, Freddy will premier on Disney+Hotstar on 2 December.
