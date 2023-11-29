'Sam Bahadur' Versus 'Animal': Experts On Who Will Win The Box Office Battle

Two of the most anticipated films of the year are releasing in theatres on 1 December - Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. While Animal, directed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, focuses on a troubled father-son relationship, Meghna Gulzar-directorial Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

As per reports, the advance booking of Animal looks very impressive. Across India, the movie has reportedly garnered a gross of Rs 13.95 crore on the first day itself. On the other hand, Sam Bahadur has reportedly collected Rs 1.25 crore on the first day of its advance booking.

How is the clash going to affect the box office numbers? The Quint spoke to trade experts to find out: