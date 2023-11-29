CBFC Orders Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' To Delete Intimate Scenes: Report

Ranbir Kapoor in the trailer of Animal.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal has been cleared by the Censor Board but with a few changes. The Central Board of Film Certification gave the film an Adults Only (A) certificate and asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes.
One of the changes they have asked the team do is reduce the length intimate scenes. In the certificate leaked online, reported by News18, one of the changes is, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.”
Another directive was to replace the Hindi word vastra with costume. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
After Kabir Singh, Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film. It was earlier scheduled to be release in August but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer.
Animal will released on 1 December.
