'Tiger Zakhmi Hai': Salman Khan Sustains a Shoulder Injury On 'Tiger 3' Sets

Salman Khan gets injured on Tiger 3 sets.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his most anticipated film of the year, Tiger 3, has seemingly sustained a shoulder injury on sets. The actor took to social media on 18 May, and shared a picture of his injured shoulder with fans.
He wrote on Twitter, "When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (forget about the world, pick the dumbbell) Tiger Zakhmi Hai (Tiger is hurt). #Tiger3"
Take a look at his tweet here:
Tiger 3 is part of Siddharth Anand's YRF spy universe. Directed by Manish Sharma, it is the third film in the Tiger franchise after Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger.
The action-packed spy thriller will reportedly have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. As per reports, the preparations for Shah Rukh's cameo in Tiger 3 have already begun.
Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Diwali 2023.
