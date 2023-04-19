YRF Unveils Pathaan x Tiger Theme Song Featuring Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan

YRF Unveils Pathaan x Tiger Theme featuring Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan
Yash Raj Film's Pathaan was a box office sensation with its collections. The film created history by becoming an all-time blockbuster and the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema, as per YRF. The production house has now unveiled a theme song from Pathaan. It features Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
The film had witnessed the reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as Pathaan and Tiger, respectively. YRF unveiled the theme song composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, featuring SRK and Salman.
The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Tiger 3 will release on 10 November.
