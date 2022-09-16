Ranbir-Alia's Film 'Brahmastra' Tops at Box Office, Passes Rs 300 Crore Globally

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has delivered the best first-week performance for any Hindi-language film, at the global box office this year. The fantasy drama has surpassed a collection of Rs 300 crore worldwide, on the seventh day of its release.

The film has collected Rs 170 crore in the first week of its release in India, and is expected to pass the Rs 200 crore mark in the next few days.