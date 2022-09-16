Ranbir-Alia's Film 'Brahmastra' Tops at Box Office, Passes Rs 300 Crore Globally

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra tops at global box office in the first-week.
(Image courtesy: IMDB)
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has delivered the best first-week performance for any Hindi-language film, at the global box office this year. The fantasy drama has surpassed a collection of Rs 300 crore worldwide, on the seventh day of its release.
The film has collected Rs 170 crore in the first week of its release in India, and is expected to pass the Rs 200 crore mark in the next few days.
Taking social media, Mukerji shared the good news with his fans and shared a clip from the film, saying "Week 2 begins."
Besides its Hindi version, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has made an estimated collection of Rs 20 crore in the South Indian language versions, presented by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli.
Mukerji's film also has a pan-Indian cast, featuring prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in the film.
Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is also expected to overtake Kartik Aryan's hit horror-comedy of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which garnered a collection of Rs 221 crore at the Indian box office. In the coming days, Mukerji's film can emerge as the second-biggest film of the year, behind only the controversial The Kashmir Films, which collected nearly Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office, as per a report by the Indian Express.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has garnered a lot of praise for its visual effects since its release. Some have even compared its performance to that of the Marvel films in cinemas.
