‘’Brahmastra’ Exceeded Expectations at the Box Office’, Say Cinema Chain Owners

He also addressed the reports claiming that cinema chains like PVR and INOX suffered losses due to Mukerji's film, "Cinema chains play films on a revenue share basis so there is no question of losses. We don’t invest in films. We are a distribution platform; we play the film and we share the revenue with the producer. There is no question of losses."

As of 11 September, PVR collected Rs 9.64 crore nett box office on day 2 and Rs 8.18 crore on day 1, bringing the 2 day total up to Rs 17.82 crore.

Talking about how the film has affected footfall in theatres, Rajender Singh Jyala, the Chief Programming Officer, INOX said, “The footfall after the pandemic has been lower as compared to pre-pandemic but Brahmastra has helped that a lot. It has the highest turnout, maybe only behind K.G.F: Chapter 2.”