Amid 'Brahmastra' Box-Office Success, National Cinema Day Postponed: Report
'Brahmastra' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been enjoying a strong run at the box office. The Alia-Ranbir starrer has already crossed 100 crores. Now it is suspected that the film's success is the reason for the Multiplex Association of India's decision to postpone National Cinema Day. It will now be observed on September 23, instead of September 16
A statement was released by the MAI, stating, "The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with celebratory admission price of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day. The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various ‘stake holders’ and in order to maximise participation, it would now be held on 23rd September."
“National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven't made it back to a cinema near them, yet. India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business, globally. Quarter 1, FY'23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience. The quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun Maverick,” it added.
It is suspected that the success of Alia-Ranbir starrer is the reason for the postponement
