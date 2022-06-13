Trailer for R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Screened at Times Square

The film is Madhavan’s directorial debut and follows the life of Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The charges against him were dismissed in 1996 and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty two years later. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated for release on 1 July in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking about working on the film, Madhavan had told Variety, “I come in as a producer, sort out all the production issues for the day, then I go in as a director and set up, to see what I’ve envisaged and hope to achieve. Then while the lighting happens, the director is thrown out of my body and I become Nambi Narayanan."