Who Is S Nambi Narayanan, the Man Madhavan Portrays in ‘Rocketry’?

R Madhavan dropped the much-awaited trailer for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He also stars in the lead role as an ‘arrogant genius’ in a story based on the life of S Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation.
The film follows Narayanan’s time as a student at Princeton, his career and subsequent espionage accusations
Indian scientist Nambi was the head of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Cryogenics Division when he was implicated in a fake espionage case.
In November 1994, Nambi Narayanan was charged with selling confidential information pertaining to India’s space development, “flight test data” for millions, to foreign agents.
He was arrested and was interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). He claimed that he had been subjected to inhumane torture when he refused to comply with their demands and confess to the crime that never happened.
In 1996, the CBI dismissed the charges against him due to the lack of evidence. And in 1998, Supreme Court also dismissed the charges against Narayanan.
But the scientist’s ambitious career had come to an end. Narayanan was transferred to Thiruvananthapuram. He retired from service in 2001.
