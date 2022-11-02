'Pathaan' Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Shine In Action-Thriller

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan teaser
(Photo:YouTube)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser for his next film with a bang. The action-packed film is all set to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films as well.
The teaser gave us a glimpse into the world of Pathaan which is spearheaded by Shah Rukh as he attempts to fight his way through the hurdles on his way. The film also stars Deepika, who is also more than ready to combat any obstacles. John Abraham is believed to be the villain in the action-packed saga. And although not much has been relieved about the film at hand it seems to showcase SRK in a never-seen-before avatar.
Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release on 25 January, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Jawan, releasing in June 2023.
