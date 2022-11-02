'Pathaan' Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone Shine In Action-Thriller

The teaser gave us a glimpse into the world of Pathaan which is spearheaded by Shah Rukh as he attempts to fight his way through the hurdles on his way. The film also stars Deepika, who is also more than ready to combat any obstacles. John Abraham is believed to be the villain in the action-packed saga. And although not much has been relieved about the film at hand it seems to showcase SRK in a never-seen-before avatar.