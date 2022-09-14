‘Was Having an Out-of-Body Experience’: Mouni Roy on Working With Shah Rukh Khan
Mouni Roy played the role of Junoon in 'Brahmastra Part One- Shiva'.
Mouni Roy, who played Junoon in Brahmastra Part One- Shiva, has been getting rave reviews for her role in the film. Her stellar performance has left many in awe of her talent. The actor spoke to The Quint about her journey towards becoming Junoon, her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and also names her favourite Marvel superheroes
Mouni Roy opened up about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, "Ranbir and Alia, they are fire. It's so cool to work with the two of them. They are one of the biggest stars in our country."
"They always have been because they are such great actors. And off-screen they are really humble. They are so dedicated, I have never seen them anywhere else but on set. They would just be parked there."Mouni Roy, Actor
She also spoke about her scene with Shah Rukh Khan, which has been widely spoken about by the audience.
"A lot of people came in and said that, 'It is with Shah Rukh Sir so please memorise your lines properly' and all of that. And I come from television so I'm used to memorising pages after pages. And I have done all of that, and I am fully prepared. And the first word I have fumbled.Mouni Roy. Actor
She also spoke about her love for television and the Brahmastra fan theories that have been going around the internet.
