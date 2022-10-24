SRK, Katrina Kaif & More Attend Amritpal Singh's Diwali Bash; See Video

Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor
(Photo: Instagram)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan attended the Diwali bash of producer-writer Amritpal Singh on Sunday evening. In several videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the venue, However, other celebrities also attended the event. Katrina kaif, Kiara Advani and more went on to attend the Diwali party.
Katrina Kaif was seen attending the venue wearing a black saree. Vicky Kaushal also attended the event with her. The duo looked incredible in black.
Shah Rukh Khan also attended the event wearing casuals. He was seen with his son Aryan Khan.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver saree to the party and was seen smiling at the cameramen.
Kiara Advani also wore black to the event wear she was seen entering in her car looking gorgeous.
Akanksha Ranjan also worse a blue ensemble for the party look stunning with her make up and a wavy hairdo.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)