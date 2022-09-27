'It Must Be So Scary Being Aishwarya Rai Bachchan': Vikram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram, co-stars of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 1.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest; Altered by The Quint)
At a press conference for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram shares his thoughts on co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her life under constant scrutiny. After showering the Kalank actor with praises, he adds, "It must be so very difficult being her. This one is even more difficult now that she's a mother."
Talking about the captivating effect Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has over her fans, the actor comments, "She has always stolen everyone’s heart. Aish has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I have seen her films, I've watched her and I think it wasn't just about beauty, it was what she stood for."
The actor also reflects on their first encounter, "The first time I saw her, I was in the crowd. As she got in, the cloth got caught in her leg and she stumbled and I thought she's gonna fall on her face. She stumbled, she did a couple of missteps, she gathered her poise came back and did the routine - whatever she was supposed to do. It struck me this person is going places."
Their next film Ponniyin Selvan also stars Shobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. The film is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name.