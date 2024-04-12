Karnataka High Courts Lifts Stay Order on Release of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, 11 April, ruled in favor of Ajay Devgn's latest film Maidaan after its release was stayed by a Mysore court. The decision comes after the makers appealed the lower court's order, which stayed the sports biopic from releasing in any language or form, including on OTT platforms.
According to a report by Bar and Bench, Maidaan was accused of plagiarism by Anil Kumar, a scriptwriter, who claimed to have written the story years ago. The film has already premiered in theatres across India and recorded a slow start at the box office.
In continuation of the report, Justice SR Krishna Kumar issued notice on a WRIT petition filed by producer Boney Kapoor, temporarily staying the order which restrained the film's release. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for 24 April.
Maidaan is inspired by the real-life Indian national football team coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the architect of Indian football. It delves into the golden era of Indian football, spanning between 1952 and 1962.
In addition to Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles.
