Court Stays Maidaan's Release Amid Plagiarism Claims; Makers Issue Statement

The statement added, "We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that retrains the release of the film is infructuous under law. However, we are filing an appeal against the order before the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka. We shall move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court for urgent reliefs in order to stay the operation of the said order."

"Without prejudice to the aforesaid, we are taking all the steps as we have been legally advised, kindly be assured that the release of the film can continue. We shall update you regarding the further developments regarding this, once we move the matter before the Hon'ble High Court. Best regards Punkej Kharabanda COO Bayview Projects LLP (sic)," it concluded.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan had its paid previews across India on 10 April. The film released on 11 April, on the occasion of Eid.