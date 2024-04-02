'Maidaan' Final Trailer: Ajay Devgn Takes Indian Football Team to Global Victory

The makers of Ajay Devgn's upcoming sports biopic Maidaan unveiled the film's final trailer on Tuesday, 2 April. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Gajraj Rao and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
The final trailer showcases Devgn's character, who aims to establish India's identity through football, building a team of slum-based young men, who he trains for international play.
Sharing the trailer on social media, Devgn wrote, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein, in Cinemas 10th April!"
Have a look at it here:
Maidaan is inspired by the real-life Indian national football team coach and manager, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the architect of Indian football. It delves into the golden era of Indian football, spanning between 1952 and 1962.
The film is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios and will hit the big screens on 10 April.
