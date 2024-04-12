'Maidaan' BO Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Has a Slow Start; Collects Rs 7 Crore

The opening day figures of Maidaan is almost 50 per cent less than Ajay's last few movies. His supernatural thriller Shaitaan reportedly opened with Rs 14.75 crore, while Drishyam 2 had collected over Rs 15 crore on the first day.

Maidaan follows the story of late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who won India many prestigious matches. In their review of Maidaan The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "The story of a man who fought against all odds to build a team that could take on formidable opponents like the South Korean and Japanese football teams is inspirational enough but Maidaan infuses the story with a verve that keeps it engaging."