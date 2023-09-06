'Jawan Expected to Have a Bigger Box Office Opening Than Pathaan': Trade Experts

Trade analyst and producer Amul Mohan told The Quint that the Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan combination has resulted in such a huge demand for the movie across the country. "The kind of advance bookings we are seeing for Jawan right now, it is unprecedented. I think the film will open at over Rs 60 crore in Hindi pan India. Apart from Shah Rukh's massive fan following, what has also helped Jawan is that it is directed by Atlee, who has a huge presence in the South, especially Tamil Nadu. I think the film could open to a double digit in Tamil Nadu, which is unheard of."

Jawan releases on Janmashtami and Amul said, "The way people are booking tickets, it feels like Jawan is releasing on a national holiday. I think the recent films to have opened to record numbers are KGF 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2. I truly feel Hindi films are back."

Amul further said, "People are now going back to the theatres and that catapults where the Indian film industry wants to be, especially after the pandemic. I also think there is a certain fatigue that has set in for OTT films and shows, and that’s also why people are willing to go back to the theatres."