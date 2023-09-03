AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to a Fan Asking Him About 'Jawan 2'

SRK's film Jawan releases on 7 September.
Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. And with the release of the film right around the corner SRK held one of his fun 'ASK SRK' sessions wherein fans ask King Khan questions about everything under the sun. From the possibility of a Jawan sequel to his thoughts on the various looks he has in the film, fans left no stone unturned to ask SRK about his film amongst other things.
During the question and answer session on X (formerly Twitter), one fan asked about SRK's thoughts on Kamal Haasan. SRK was quick to respond stating, "He is too kind and a friend and inspiration for every actor."
While another fan asked about the possibility of a 'Jawan 2', SRK said, "Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo....bachche ki jaan loge kya."
Here are some other tweets from the fun 'Ask SRK' session had on X.
SRK created history at the box office earlier this year for his blockbuster Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abharam. Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Panny and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
