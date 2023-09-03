AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response to a Fan Asking Him About 'Jawan 2'

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. And with the release of the film right around the corner SRK held one of his fun 'ASK SRK' sessions wherein fans ask King Khan questions about everything under the sun. From the possibility of a Jawan sequel to his thoughts on the various looks he has in the film, fans left no stone unturned to ask SRK about his film amongst other things.