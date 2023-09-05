'I'm With 5 Girls': SRK's Witty Response to How Atlee Convinced Him For 'Jawan'

In the video, SRK revealed that Atlee has wanted to work with him for a very long time. He shared, "I met Atlee during the making of Bigil, and I had gone for a match with the Chennai Super Kings (KKR), and as always, we lost again. I spent some time with him, and he was showing me this film just out of love because his wife Priya and him really like me a lot."

He continued, "Then one thing led to another. Then COVID happened. I was just sitting at home when he came to see me in Mumbai and said, 'You know I have a film'. And I found it very interesting because the first line he told me for the film was this: 'It's you, sir, with five girls. And that's my film because my wife Priya and I really feel that you look the nicest when you have a bunch of ladies with you in a film.'"

SRK further added that the film has lots of high-speed shots, lots of dancing and good dialogues.