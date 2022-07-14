'Good Luck Jerry' Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Is Fearless In This Dark Comedy

The trailer of the film promises to be an interesting watch. The story follows Jaya, an innocent girl from Bihar who finds herself in need for money. Jaya is in immediate need for it as her mother has cancer. With her father out of the picture, as he is dead, she finds herself gravitating towards underhand ways to make some money.

In the trailer, she becomes a drug dealer of sorts in her attempt to find a solution to her problem. Although a seemingly shy girl, she seems to find her footing soon.