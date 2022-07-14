'Good Luck Jerry' Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor Is Fearless In This Dark Comedy

Janhvi Kapoor in the latest poster for Good Luck Jerry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The trailer for Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry was unveiled on Thursday. The dark comedy is produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July.
Janhvi potrays the character Jaya Kumari as she attempts to navigate through the struggles in her life.
The trailer of the film promises to be an interesting watch. The story follows Jaya, an innocent girl from Bihar who finds herself in need for money. Jaya is in immediate need for it as her mother has cancer. With her father out of the picture, as he is dead, she finds herself gravitating towards underhand ways to make some money.
In the trailer, she becomes a drug dealer of sorts in her attempt to find a solution to her problem. Although a seemingly shy girl, she seems to find her footing soon.
Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh.
Janhvi Kapoor is also shooting in Europe for director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan. Janhvi also has several other films lined up including Mathukutty Xavier's Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.
