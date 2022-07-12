‘Good Luck Jerry’: Janhvi Kapoor Introduces ‘Business Partners’ in New Poster

Janhvi Kapoor in the latest poster for Good Luck Jerry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor shared a new poster for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry on Tuesday with the caption, “Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? (Meet my business partners! I’ve shown you without asking anyone, I hope I don’t land in trouble! Won’t you wish me luck?)”
The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July.
In the poster, Janhvi can be seen sitting in the centre surrounded by her ‘business partners’ who are holding weapons. The actor had earlier shared two posters for Good Luck Jerry. In one of the posters, she was pointing a gun at the camera.
The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta, written by Pankaj Mehta, and bankrolled by filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Rai had shared the film’s first look in 2021 with the caption, “Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor ! The shooting of our new film has begun today!”
The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht, and Neeraj Sood. Janhvi also has several other films lined up including Mathukutty Xavier's Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.
