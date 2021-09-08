Producer Confirms Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Attack to Release in Theatres

Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi, John Abraham's Attack, and Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR to release theatrically.
Production and distribution company Pen Studios confirmed, in a statement, that the films Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, and Attack will release theatrically, and denied all rumours about the films opting for a direct-to-OTT release.
The statement read, “We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’ will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumors doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres- Dr Jayantilal Gada Chairman and MD Pen Studios.”
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. Attack is an action thriller starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh, and is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film is based on a hostage crisis and is produced by Ajay Kapoor, John Abraham, and Jayantilal Gada.
Pen Studios has distribution rights for SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR which stars NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, several films opted for a direct-to-OTT release and many others had their release dates pushed back. Akshay Kumar’s film BellBottom became the first film to release in theatres after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While theatres in Maharashtra remained shut, the film released in theatres across India which opened at limited capacity.
