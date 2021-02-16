John Abraham Injured on the Sets of ‘Attack’

Attack, an action-thriller written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, was slated to release in 2020 until production was halted due to the pandemic. In the film, John Abraham leads a rescue operation in a fictional hostage crisis storyline loosely based on real events.

Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, both star John Abraham. Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is also set to be released on 11th February, 2022 stars John alongside Tara Sutaria and Disha Pathani.