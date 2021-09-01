Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii to Release on OTT Two Weeks After Theatres: Report

Film Information reported that the reason behind Vardhan’s decision is the box-office collectons of recently released films. The producer decided to keep the window between theatrical and OTT release at 2 weeks since films haven’t earned a lot at the box office post-pandemic. BellBottom producer Vashu Bhagnani reportedly convinced exhibitors to let him release the film on OTT four weeks after it released in theatres even though the pre-pandemic window for films used to be 8 weeks.

BellBottom was the first film to release in theatres after the second wave of the COVID pandemic, even as theatres in Maharashtra continued to be shut. This affected their box office earnings since Maharashtra contributes almost 30% to box office earnings. Even cinemas in other states opened at a partial capacity.

While some filmmakers have decided to opt for direct-to-OTT releases, Chehre producer Anand Pandit and Thalaivii producer Vishnu Vardhan are among those who decided to give their films theatrical releases. There are also many Bollywood films that’ve indefinitely postponed their release owing to the pandemic.

Zee had announced Thalaivii’s release on social media and wrote, “With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa's story has always belonged to the BIG SCREENS! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs IN THEATRES near you on 10th September.” The film’s release was earlier delayed due to the pandemic.