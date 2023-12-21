'Dunki' Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Earn Around Rs 30 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan's third big release of the year, Dunki, hit the big screens on Thursday, 21 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others in pivotal roles.
According to a report by industry track Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to be the lowest opener for Shah Rukh at the domestic box office this year.
As per Sacnilk, Dunki is likely to earn Rs 30 crore on its first day in India. The film recorded an overall occupancy rate of around 24.11 percent.
Dunki is also going to face a box office clash with Prabhas and Prithviraj's Salaar, which will release in theatres on 22 December.
