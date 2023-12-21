'Dunki': Social Media Divided Over Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Movie

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Anil Grover in a still from Dunki.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, released in theatres on 21 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover in key roles.
The immigration drama is said to be based on the dangerous illegal backdoor route called a 'Donkey Flight' – an illegal route undertaken by many Indians to immigrate to countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada.
Here's what social media has to say about the film:
Not everyone was impressed with the film though. One X user wrote, "#Dunki is at best watchable. Law of averages catches up with Hirani eventually - by far his weakest film. Biggest problem with the film is that it stays mid all through, except the climax which is good. No quintessential Hirani high points that one expects every few minutes. Poor music doesn’t aid the film either (Sonu’s song towards the end works very well though) Vicky Kaushal stole the first half. What a performer! SRK’s punjabi irritates but other than that he was ok. Nothing noteworthy from the others."
Here are some more reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)