Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Teaser Has a 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Twist

Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a new teaser for his upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ananya Pandey, on 7 March. Much like the film's previous teaser, where Khurrana speaks to Pathaan's Shah Rukh Khan, this one too had a filmy twist to it.

In the new teaser, Khurrana's Pooja dials Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's Ranbir Kapoor and invites him to celebrate Holi with her. The quirky promo also features a hilarious imitation of Alia Bhatt's voice.