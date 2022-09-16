'Dream Girl 2' Teaser: Ananya Pandey to Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared a witty teaser from his upcoming film and announced its release date. He captioned the post, "Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

In the teaser, Ayushmann appears to be tensed, as he talks to his two friends, wondering if he should perform a special puja to tide over the lean phase of Bollywood, cleverly commenting over the ongoing 'boycott' trend in the industry. In the following sequences, Ayushmann introduces us to the other characters in the film. Ananya Pandey also makes her appearance in the teaser.