'Chak De! India' to 'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan's Patriotic Stand Through Films

Chak De! India really redefined the definition of patriotism being dished out by Hindi films over the years. Love for one's land doesn't need to be said aloud in every second sentence, it can come across in subtle ways as well.

The Shimit Amin directorial follows an underdog women's hockey team, led by a resilient coach Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) winning a world championship by fighting against all odds. By coming together, the women and Kabir shed their prejudices as well. Through different brilliant scenes, the makers hold a mirror as to how people from the North-East are considered outsiders by their own country, how natives from Jharkhand are mocked as being from the "circus" and how a Telugu girl is nonchalantly asked what makes her different from a Tamil person.

It's not just the outside world that is racist and biased, the women in the national hockey team are equally blind as well. We see the girls fight and bicker amongst themselves, and it takes Kabir to teach them otherwise. In the initial scenes, Kabir guides the team on how to play a game the right way. When he asks the players to introduce themselves, they do so by mentioning the names of their respective states and regions. To which the coach responds, "Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai... INDIA", reminding them to let go of their individualistic pride and ego when they have signed up to play for a national team.

At the core of the film is the story of the victory of a man who had been labelled a traitor and ostracised years back, just because of his religion. Towards the beginning of the movie, we see Kabir and his mother leaving their ancestral home, humiliated. Seven years later when Kabir brings the trophy home after shutting down naysayers, it's disappointing to see him go through the defeat in the first place. It's not enough for a Kabir Khan to form a great team for the World Cup, he is expected to win too. It's ironic that the same expectations aren't placed on coaches who are the "majority".

There have been times when Shah Rukh had expressed how he was singled out just because he followed a specific religion. "Often I am being asked to give my opinion on terrorism. I find this question really weird since I believe there can't be conflicting views on terrorism. Maybe I am being pointedly asked this question because I am a Muslim", he had said in an interview. Kabir's portrayal couldn't have been more prophetic.